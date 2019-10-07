Cape Town – Dam levels in the Western Cape have plateaued and are starting to show slight decreases as the province heads into the summer and demand increases.
The latest average dam levels for the entire province sees dam levels at 65.6% (2018: 66.1%). The largest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof, is at 70.7% full (2018: 58%).
"Water consumption across Cape Town increased last week to 642 million litres/day, but we still remain within our daily allocation of 650 million litres/day," the City said on Monday.
The level of the dams supplying the City of Cape Town has dropped marginally from 81.3 to 81.9%.
"It remains to be seen to what degree consumption will increase over the summer months (when consumption traditionally increases significantly), and as such the City is calling on residents to be on the lookout for these updates so they can react appropriately as we transition into hotter weather.