Western Cape dam levels decrease slightly with demand set to rise









The water level of the Berg River dam is at 99.1%. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Dam levels in the Western Cape have plateaued and are starting to show slight decreases as the province heads into the summer and demand increases. The latest average dam levels for the entire province sees dam levels at 65.6% (2018: 66.1%). The largest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof, is at 70.7% full (2018: 58%). "Water consumption across Cape Town increased last week to 642 million litres/day, but we still remain within our daily allocation of 650 million litres/day," the City said on Monday. The level of the dams supplying the City of Cape Town has dropped marginally from 81.3 to 81.9%. "It remains to be seen to what degree consumption will increase over the summer months (when consumption traditionally increases significantly), and as such the City is calling on residents to be on the lookout for these updates so they can react appropriately as we transition into hotter weather.

"The City again thanks all residents who continue to think water during this recovery period for Cape Town’s dams."

Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell also emphasised that water use is set to increase in the months ahead as the province is expected to see temperatures escalate.

“In addition we are looking forward to a bumper summer holiday over the December period, with the traditional influx of visitors and holidaymakers to the province during this period, and we simply urge all visitors to think like a local and work with us to manage our water resources optimally.”

Bredell says the department continues to monitor and support areas where the drought remains in full effect.

“These are primarily in the interior of the province, particularly the South-Western area of the Central Karoo," Bredell said.

"We remain particularly concerned about the agriculture sector in this region and remain in close contact with all parties involved, including the department of agriculture in the province, to see how we can best support the sector in this difficult time.”

Major dams 7/10/2019

Previous week % 2018 Berg River 99.1

99.4

99.4

Steenbras Lower

99.7

97.8

92.1

Steenbras Upper

84.4

86.8

87.7

Theewaterskloof

71.2

72.1

58.7

Voëlvlei

88.5

88.7

96.2

Wemmershoek

91.9

92.1

95.1

Total Stored Ml 730 130

735 201

683 755

% Storage 81.3

81.9

76.1

Cape Times