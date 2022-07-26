Western Cape dam levels remain stable according to latest hydrological report

Cape Town – The Western Cape’s dam levels remain stable, despite being lower compared to the same time last year.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said on Tuesday that a hydrological report showed the Province’s water supply system reached 75.41% this week, an increase of 1%.

Western Cape DWS head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said the Gouritz River Catchment System, which includes the Central and Little Karoo plus the coastal belt, reflected 46.08% – an encouraging improvement from 23.96% last year.

Bulshoek Dam located on the West Coast is the only dam that saw a decrease of more than 5%, while Theewaterskloof Dam is at 76.03 percent, a notable drop as compared to 102% last year.