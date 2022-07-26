Western Cape dam levels remain stable according to latest hydrological report

WATER SUPPLY
Cape Town – The Western Cape’s dam levels remain stable, despite being lower compared to the same time last year.
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said on Tuesday that a hydrological report showed the Province’s water supply system reached 75.41% this week, an increase of 1%.
Western Cape DWS head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said the Gouritz River Catchment System, which includes the Central and Little Karoo plus the coastal belt, reflected 46.08% – an encouraging improvement from 23.96% last year.
Bulshoek Dam located on the West Coast is the only dam that saw a decrease of more than 5%, while Theewaterskloof Dam is at 76.03 percent, a notable drop as compared to 102% last year.
“Winter rainfall areas in the Western Cape Province received high rainfall in June, which resulted in flooding in some areas.
“Over time, June has generally been the month with the most rain in the Western Cape.
“Despite this, rainfall for the previous three months of April, May and June combined is below the level at the same time last year,” the department said.
“Users are encouraged to save water to stretch availability into the next hydrological year, commencing November 1, 2022.
“Meanwhile, DWS Western Cape extends its gratitude to all sector partners who participated in the Clear River Campaign to mark Mandela Month.”
Cape Times