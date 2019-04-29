File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The average dam level in the Western Cape has dropped to 34.8% (2018: 16.6%). Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 46.4% (2018: 20.5%). Anton Bredell, the minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, said in a statement on Monday the situation remains as predicted ahead of the winter season.

“We have been getting some rain across large parts of the province in recent weeks but not enough to make a meaningful difference just yet.

"We are expecting more rain in the coming weeks and months as the regular winter rainfall period kicks in.”

Bredell has cautioned communities across the province to be proactive and to prepare for the colder and wetter months to come.

“In addition, the public is advised to contact their closest disaster management centre as quickly as possible should an emergency occur. The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112.”

Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week increased by 22 million litres to 607 million litres per day of collective usage.

According to the City’s records, dams were at 20.9% of storage capacity at the same time last year and at 22.8% of storage capacity in 2017.

"Although we are in a much improved position due to higher dam levels and reduced demand when compared to the same period in previous years, we encourage residents to continue using water wisely," the City said.

Level 3 restrictions remain in place to aid dam recovery.