The Bergriver dam is 99.7% full. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Unseasonable recent rains have continued providing a welcome boost to dams across the Western Cape. The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 66% (2018: 61%), while the City of Cape Town dams are on average 83.3% full. Anton Bredell, the minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, said on Monday while there remains grave concern about some regions where the drought continues unabated, the bulk of the province is better off than it has been in years in terms of water security. “The Karoo and upper parts of the West Coast remain our areas of concern. Elsewhere dams are much better off for this time of year than has been the case in the past five years. "This does not, however, mean people should use water carelessly. We urge continued and permanent responsible water usage.

"The province is a dry one and there is no certainty when it comes to future rainfall. We must manage the water we have as optimally as possible, at all times.”

Bredell has urged residents and visitors to the Western Cape to continue to do their best to remain conscious of the water situation in their areas as the province heads into the hot summer months.

“We want to maintain a sustainable level of water consumption when it comes to water and we want to urge everyone to get onboard and assist us.”

Major dam statistics:

Voëlvlei dam – 89% full this week (2018: 92.6%. Last week: 89.3%)

Bergriver Dam 99.7% full this week (2018: 97.4%. Last week: 99.8%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 74.3% full this week (2018: 56%. Last week: 74.4%)

Clanwilliam Dam 87.6%. (2018: 91.08%. Last week: 90%)