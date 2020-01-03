Cape Town – The Western Cape Department of Education (WCDE) is hoping to maintain matric pass above 80 percent for 2019, after recording a pass rate of 83.2 percent the previous year.
The national results are due to be announced on Tuesday, with individual results available from Wednesday.
WCDE spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said despite having faced a number of challenges in 2019 that disrupted schooling, including community protests and gang violence, they are optimistic of maintaining a high bachelor pass rate in the province, the SABC reported.
"We know that our matriculants put in a lot of hard work, as well our educators, and we look forward to seeing the results on Tuesday and also the analysis of the results.
"We hope to maintain a high bachelor pass rate. It's very important to look at the retention rate and also to look at how many MEO candidates sat for the exams.