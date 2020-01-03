Western Cape education department hopeful of a 2019 matric pass rate above 80%









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Western Cape Department of Education (WCDE) is hoping to maintain matric pass above 80 percent for 2019, after recording a pass rate of 83.2 percent the previous year. The national results are due to be announced on Tuesday, with individual results available from Wednesday. WCDE spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said despite having faced a number of challenges in 2019 that disrupted schooling, including community protests and gang violence, they are optimistic of maintaining a high bachelor pass rate in the province, the SABC reported. "We know that our matriculants put in a lot of hard work, as well our educators, and we look forward to seeing the results on Tuesday and also the analysis of the results. "We hope to maintain a high bachelor pass rate. It's very important to look at the retention rate and also to look at how many MEO candidates sat for the exams.

"So we'll be looking at all those various factors to determine if we have improved the quality of the NSC this year."

How to get your results

* On January 8, you can visit the Western Cape Education Department's website (available from 2pm onwards).



* Go to your high school on January 8. Results should be available as from noon.



* Send your ID number and exam number via SMS to 35658. Both numbers must have 13 digits to be accepted and there is a once-off cost of R3 to register. Once registration is completed, results will be delivered by SMS when they are released.



* Use the USSD service by dialling *120*35658#. After answering multiple questions, enter your ID number. You’ll receive your results per subject after you've completed the process. You will have the option to opt in or out to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act. USSD rates apply.



* On January 9, names of successful candidates will be published in newspapers. You’ll need to know your exam number, which will be used instead of your name.



