Western Cape education department to report school disruptions to police

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has threatened to lodge a complaint with police against anyone who attempts to shut down schools, following a number of disruptions yesterday. Members of the Congress of SA Students (Cosas) forcefully closed Gordon High School in Somerset West, alleging the school was not complying with Covid-19 regulations. The organisation said it also planned to protest and close affected schools in the surrounding areas, including Strand. The student body’s acting provincial secretary, Mphumzi Giwu, said it was “their responsibility to protect the lives of pupils”. Giwu said their concerns had been ignored by school heads and the WCED. “Two teachers and a pupil tested positive for the virus and the school only closed for a day. “They should have allowed them to stay at home for at least two days. Concerned pupils who informed us about this say they didn’t even know their fellow classmate tested positive until they were told to return to school the following day.

“That is why we are also saying that all other grades must stay at home and the focus must be on grades 12 and 7. They must all be tested. Those who test positive must be sent for quarantine to camp sites to finish their academic year,” said Giwu.

A group of pupils from schools in Thembalethu, George, also attempted to stop learning at schools in the area.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the disruptions were unnecessary and harmful.

“Gordon High School has followed all the relevant protocols in terms of managing a Covid-19 case in their school. The school was decontaminated and the relevant health procedures followed.

“No one has been told to come back with Covid-19, as it is being claimed. The principal has locked the gates to deny access. Police were also contacted,” said Hammond.

She said in Thembalethu other schools were alerted to possible disruptions and shut their gates.

“Schools remained open for teaching and learning. One primary school closed early due to the noise at 12.30pm. Again, if a parent wishes to not send their child to school, they may apply to do so. It is irresponsible to deny the rights of those that wish to send their children to school.

“We cannot have people forcefully entering school grounds. Our schools follow strict health and safety protocols and this kind of behaviour puts everyone at risk.

“We will no longer accept such behaviour. Anyone who disrupts a school, prevents learners from accessing the school or prevents staff from performing their duties will be reported to SAPS,” said Hammond.

