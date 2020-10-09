Western Cape extends testing criteria for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape government has expanded its Covid-19 testing criteria so that anyone in the Cape Metro and rural regions of the province, who is symptomatic, will be tested. The new testing criteria now includes all people with coronavirus symptoms, pre-operative testing of coronavirus asymptomatic patients awaiting surgery, natural deaths occurring at home for people who had coronavirus symptoms, health-care workers, and persons who previously tested positive but who developed new symptoms 90 days after their first test. As of Thursday, the province recorded a total of 111 321 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 104 839 recoveries. With 11 more deaths yesterday, a total of 4 240 deaths have been recorded in the province. Currently, 531 people are hospitalised, with 108 in ICU or high care.

Premier Alan Winde said in July, the Western Cape introduced the risk-adjusted testing strategy in the metro, due to severe testing backlogs being experienced by the National Health Laboratory Service.

This was to ensure that testing was focused on those who were at the highest risk.

“In September, testing was expanded further, to include pre-op patients (asymptomatic), natural deaths at home as well as symptomatic public sector essential workers, prisoners, learners and school staff and workers in workplaces.

“Throughout this period, the laboratories have coped with capacity and we have therefore taken the decision to further expand testing,” Winde said.

Non-metro areas were not subject to the risk adjusted testing strategy and testing for all symptomatic people had continued throughout, he said.

“The expansion of testing criteria in September saw an increase in the number of tests being conducted in the Western Cape, however, the average test positivity rate for the province has remained below 10%.

“This, coupled with other indicators such as the number of deaths, hospitalisations, and oxygen consumption which currently stands at 38% of total capacity, gives us reliable evidence that infections in the province are still declining,” Winde said.

“The expanded testing criteria will allow us to more accurately track and manage infections in the province.”

Patients with diabetes who test positive will be contacted by the province’s VECTOR team, who will monitor their condition and may suggest admission to hospital for monitoring purposes.

Cape Town yesterday also welcomed the first Lufthansa flight from Germany since the reopening of international travel.

“Germany is one of our key source markets for international travel and is one of our only major source markets who are currently allowed into the country under the travel restrictions.

“We welcome all of the travellers on board this flight and wish them a safe stay in our province,” Winde said.