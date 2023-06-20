Western Cape floods leave a trail of destruction to homes, electrical and communication infrastructure

Cape Town - Gale-force winds and heavy rainfall that continued across the province on Monday caused further damage to formal and informal housing structures, electrical and communication infrastructure, and uprooted trees. The Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the West Coast had been hard hit by widespread flooding, making many roads and bridges inaccessible.

In Citrusdal, humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers used a helicopter on Sunday to deliver supplies to affected residents. A sinkhole along the R303 in Citrusdal stops drivers in their tracks. Picture: Supplied As mop-up efforts got under way in Cape Town on Monday, the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate encouraged residents to report sewer overflows and spills so they could be attended to. “We need residents to be our eyes and ears on the ground to report concerns/defects so it can be addressed by our relevant maintenance teams.

“With WhatsApp being so easily accessible and convenient to most, reporting these incidents is only a couple of clicks away. ” Residents in Drommedaris, Paarl, receive a warm meal from Gift of the Givers after they were displaced from their homes due to flooding. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) • Report blocked sewers, pump station failures and vandalism to: WhatsApp 060 018 1505. Provide the street address, and get a reference number.