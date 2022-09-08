Western Cape government re-submits plan to introduce a remote work visa

Cape Town – The Western Cape Government has re-submitted recommendations to the Department of Home Affairs on how South Africa could quickly introduce a remote work visa to take advantage of the global trend towards remote work. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said more than six months after the announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa was considering introducing this visa, it was still not clear what the status of the project was and when it would be implemented.

“At the same time, competitor destinations are moving with speed to accommodate this new travel trend, which creates a real risk that South Africa will be left behind,” Wenger said. She added that this was reflected in a survey conducted in March by the Western Cape Government’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism of mainly tourism industry associations, film industry stakeholders and immigration and Visa facilitation agencies. About 68% of the respondents said that it was critical for South Africa to introduce remote work visas to take advantage of this increasing trend post the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the proposal, the Western Cape Government has set out recommendations to enable the introduction of this visa within the existing legal framework, through amendments to Immigration Act 13 of 2002 regulations. “This does not require amendment to legislation,” Wenger said. The proposal also argues that a short-term remote work visa may be approved for an initial one-year period, with the option to renew for an additional two years upon satisfying the necessary checks by the Department of Home Affairs.

“Ultimately, it argues that the introduction of a remote working Visa will ensure that South Africa remains competitive in attracting digital nomads. “As we now approach our summer peak season, we hope for speed in finally introducing what is a clear opportunity for South Africa,” Wenger said. Cape Times