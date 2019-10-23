Western Cape government slated for 'sitting on its own anti-gangsterism report'









File picture: Neil Baynes/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The SA Drug Policy Initiative (Sadpi) has slammed the Western Cape government for “sitting on its own report that calls for the demilitarisation of the police and legalisation of all drugs to help tackle drug-related crime”. The anti-gangsterism strategy was handed to the Department of Community Safety in February after input from the provincial government and civil society members at five workshops. The 69-page report, compiled by management consultant Romaney Pinnock and her father, Don Pinnock, a gang expert, proposes 22 "critical actions". Sadpi leaked the plan on its website on Tuesday. It believes the “criminalisation of drugs, and of the people who use drugs, causes greater harm to individuals and society than the drugs themselves and sustains the proliferation of organised criminal groups”. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz’s spokesperson, Cayla Murray, said on Wednesday: "The final draft document of the ‘Western Cape Provincial Response to the National Anti-Gang Strategy’ was presented in June 2019 to all role-players within the criminal justice system as the final step in a comprehensive consultation process.

“This was conducted through the Provincial Joint Intelligence and Operational Structure (PROVJOINTS) which is a forum co-chaired by SAPS, SANDF, the State Security Agency and role-players within the criminal justice cluster.

“During the meeting, SAPS requested a further opportunity to comment and engage on the content of the document, which is currently underway.

"Once approved at PROVJOINTS, said document will be tabled at the Provincial Cabinet for approval.”

Among the 22 critical actions proposed in the report, “because any attempt to deal with gangs will involve many disciplines and administrative domains”, making co-ordination essential, are the "creation of a permanent Provincial Gang Strategy Hub; the creation of Neighbourhood Safety Hubs; and the ongoing engagement with National SAPS and Provincial JCPS cluster departments regarding the Gang Violence Initiative".

For 8 months S Africa's Western Cape Govt has been sitting on its own report that calls for the DEMILITARISATION of the police & LEGALISATION OF ALL DRUGS to help tackle drug-related crime. For details download and read Appendix B of the report: https://t.co/YUjR8zt7Cf — SA Drug Policy Initiative (@sadpiza) October 22, 2019

Calling for a new approach on drugs, the report stated: "This focus on low-level dealers/traffickers rather than the bosses in charge of the drugs trade means our ‘war on drugs’ is not only largely unsuccessful, but it is seen as an excuse to exert social control over poor and marginalised communities, rather than seriously aiming to eradicate the illicit trade.

"Drug issues put huge pressures on police, courts and prisons. It also wastes their time. As most cases involve young people, their arrest, imprisonment and a criminal record creates far greater harm than the use of a drug for which they were apprehended.

"Given the escalating scale of the drug problem, it’s clear that the present approach has failed and a recalibration is urgently necessary.

"Any model of legal regulation should be driven by people not corporate profit. This could be affected by taking into account the needs of vulnerable communities engaged in the drugs trade and ensuring their participation in its development.

"The way to do this is to gradually withdraw drugs from the scope of the police and criminal justice system and gradually add it to the scope of public policies, health, education, social security. That’s where it belongs.

"Given the realities of why many people are engaging in that trade at a smaller scale, it is vital that any reform be implemented in tandem with social policies targeted at directly addressing un/underemployment, inequality, violence and social marginalisation.

"For many in marginalised communities, illicit drug-related activity is an important livelihood source, but also a precarious one.

"The removal of punitive measures should be accompanied by further research and comprehensive development and welfare initiatives to address the needs of community members as they see them, and to generate suitable 64 employment or livelihood opportunities funded by the diversion of funds previously directed towards drug control."

Regarding firearms ang gun violence, the report stated: “It is essential for SAPS to reduce and eliminate the number of illegal handguns and for the law to permit the possession of legal weapons on only extreme need and with tighter restrictions on storage and use."

Cape Times