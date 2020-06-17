Western Cape has over 12 000 active cases of Covid-19

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded an additional 45 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 1 156, Premier Alan Winde announced on Tuesday.

The province, which remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, has 12 155 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 43 602 confirmed cases and 30 291 recoveries.as of 1pm on 16 June.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

The latest statistics provided by the Western Cape government (see dashboard for additional information):





"A total of 1 405 people are currently in hospital in the province. Included in these numbers are the admissions at our two completed temporary hospitals, the Hospital of Hope and the Khayelitsha MSF hospital," said Winde.

"The Hospital of Hope has so far admitted a total of 45 people since it opened last week and 15 have already been discharged. The Khayelitsha hospital currently has 15 admissions.

"Most people who contract Covid-19 will recover without the need for hospitalisation. However, a small percentage of people will require hospital care.