Statistician-General of South Africa Risenga Maluleke releasing the 2019 mid-year population estimates report in Pretoria yesterday. Picture Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS

Cape Town – The Western Cape has the highest life expectancy in the country – men in the province have an average life expectancy at birth of 65.7 years and women 71.1. This is according to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke, who presented the 2019 mid-year population estimates yesterday.

Life expectancy at birth for South Africans for the period 2016 to 2021 is estimated at 61.5 years for men and for women it's six years longer at 67.7.

This is a slight increase for the previous period from 2011 to 2016, which had a life expectancy of 61.1 for men and 67.5 for women.

If the effect of HIV/Aids on life expectancy is removed, according to the report, the average life expectancy at birth for South African men would be 65.6 years and 72.7 for women.

Gauteng has the second-highest life expectancy at birth, with men living an average 63.8 years and women an average of 69.2.

The Free State still has the lowest life expectancy at birth of 54.6 years for men and 61.3 for women. Kwazulu-Natal has the second lowest – 57.1 years for men and 63.7 for women.

For the period 2001 to 2006, life expectancy at birth was as low as 45.6 years for men and 49.2 for women in the Free State.

The estimated total fertility rate for the country is 2.35 – the average number of children that would be born to a woman in their lifetime; essentially a ratio of births to women.

The Eastern Cape has the highest fertility rate of 2.88, followed by Limpopo with 2.87. Gauteng has the lowest fertility rate of 1.91, followed closely by the Western Cape with a fertility rate of 2.00.

The report shows that approximately 51.2 percent of the population, or about 30 million, is female.

Gauteng and Western Cape received the highest number of in-migrants. In the period 2016 to 2021, net international migration to South Africa is estimated to have reached over one million.

Gauteng accounts for 47.5% of net international migration, with the Western Cape receiving 11.6%. The Free State (3.1%) and the Eastern Cape (3.6%) attract the least net international migrants.

The estimated population of South Africa stands at 58.78 million – about 51.2% (approximately 30 million) of the population is female.

About 80.7% of the population is black African, 8.8% are coloured and just 7.9% are white, with Indian/Asian-South Africans make up 2.7% of the population.

The population has grown by 1 million people in the last year (57.73 million), compared to the 3.2% contraction in the economy in the first quarter this year.

Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group, told the Cape Argus: "Unless the government is prepared to make some difficult decisions , the country will not be able to deal with the growing workforce."

According to the mid-year estimates of 2019, the youth (aged 18-34) constitute almost a third of the population (17.84 million) in the country, with 9.04 million males and 8.80 million females.

Almost 30% of the youth (5.10 million or 28.6%) reside in Gauteng, with 3.47 million in KwaZulu-Natal (19.4%), making up almost half of all youth in South Africa. The Free State (4.7%) and the Northern Cape (2.0%) have the lowest proportions of youth.

Only about 13% of the youth aged 20 to 34 are graduates. At a provincial level, it is clear the more rural provinces are disadvantaged, with significantly lower proportions of young graduates.

Unemployment among the youth aged 18 to 34 stands at 39.5%. Amongst those not in education, employment or training (46.8%), the majority were female and black African, with just over a quarter (28.8%) having tertiary qualifications.

The country's official unemployment rate jumped to 29% in the second quarter of the year, the highest jobless rate since the start of 2008, Stats SA said on Tuesday.

The country's unemployment rate was 27.6% in the first quarter of 2019, meaning the rate has increased by 1.4 percentage points.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter, there are 6.7 million unemployed people in South Africa between the ages of 15 and 64 years.

The total labour force – or all people who are employed and or actively seeking work – increased by 476 000 to 23 million.

The total number of people who are not economically active is 15.5 million. Of these, some 2.7 million are discouraged work seekers.

Cape Times