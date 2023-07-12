Western Cape Health probes claims of 10-hour wait for ambulance

The provincial health and wellness department has launched an investigation into allegations that an elderly woman had to wait 10 hours for an ambulance to Eerste River hospital despite needing urgent medical care. The investigation follows a complaint by ActionSA who wrote to Health and Wellness MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo requesting her to investigate the response times of ambulances, waiting periods for patient transport and waiting times for patients to be attended to by hospital staff at Eerste Rivier Hospital, following the incident.

Antoinette Loff said her aunt stays about 3km from the hospital. “My aunt is 78 years old. On Monday (July 3) she started bleeding but there was no one to drive her to hospital so my sister-in-law called the ambulance. “She had to call six times from around 2pm but they only came past midnight.

The family couldn’t wait because my aunt was bleeding, the diagnosis was that something on her kidney pushed against the bladder. When someone arrived home from work, the neighbour took my aunt to the hospital. “When I arrived at the hospital, nobody could find my aunt in the trauma room, the security had to help me look for her. Eventually we found her in the trauma toilet being assisted by another trauma patient. “She could barely stand and there was blood everywhere. I am horrified at the way they treat the elderly,” Loff said.

Acting Health MEC, Sharna Fernandez confirmed that they had received the letter from ActionSA and they were looking into it. “Subsequently, we have relayed the matter to the Department which immediately requested both EMS and the hospital to investigate and provide us with the details around the care provided to the patient. “The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness prides itself on providing quality, dignified care to all our clients under very challenging circumstances. The matter is thus being investigated, with feedback to be given to all relevant parties in due course,” she said.