Western Cape high schools rally to donate 12,926 units of blood

This was according to the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS), as it thanked young people for their donation over the past year in recognising the top 10 schools who collected the most units of blood.

These included Outeniqua High School (George) with 370 units, Protea Heights Academy - 318 units and Fish Hoek High School with, 264 units, among others.

The WCBS needs to collect 700 units daily and maintain a blood stock level of 5 days to supply to communities in the Western Cape.

“The need for blood and blood products continue to increase annually, and it is therefore vital for the WCBS to increase the active donor base. The youth play a vital role in the sustainability of the organisation, and that’s why WCBS forges good ties with educational institutions and set up blood donation clinics at their premises.