Western Cape high schools rally to donate 12,926 units of blood

Over 100 high schools contributed 12 926 units of blood during 2023.
This was according to the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS), as it thanked young people for their donation over the past year in recognising the top 10 schools who collected the most units of blood.
These included Outeniqua High School (George) with 370 units, Protea Heights Academy - 318 units and Fish Hoek High School with, 264 units, among others.
The WCBS needs to collect 700 units daily and maintain a blood stock level of 5 days to supply to communities in the Western Cape.
“The need for blood and blood products continue to increase annually, and it is therefore vital for the WCBS to increase the active donor base. The youth play a vital role in the sustainability of the organisation, and that’s why WCBS forges good ties with educational institutions and set up blood donation clinics at their premises.
“As we express our deepest appreciation to the high schools across the Western Cape, we also encourage and invite other schools to take part in the blood donation drives. High school learners can start donating blood at 16 years old. No parental consent is needed.
Learners should, however, complete the POPIA form, and parents should sign this legal consent document to process information,” the WCBS said.
WCBS urged high schools in the province to get in contact with them to either establish a blood donation clinic at their school or find out where the closest blood donation clinic is.
Top 10 schools who collecting the most units of blood in the Western Cape for 2023:
1. Outeniqua High School - 370 units
2. Protea Heights Academy - 318 units
3. Worcester Gymnasium - 276 units
4. Fish Hoek High School - 264 units
5. Emil Weder High School - 249 units
6. HTS Drostdy - 246 units
7. Settlers High School - 234 units
8. Bergvliet High School - 233 units
9. Langenhoven Gimnasium - 218 units
10. George High School - 194 units
