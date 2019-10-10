Sechaba Protection Services obtained an interim interdict against several respondents including the Western Cape departments of health and finance and the provincial government’s acting director for supply chain management.
The interdict will see the company continuing its services at the hospitals, until its application for the allocation process to be reconsidered is heard.
According to Sechaba managing director Adiel de Bruyns’ founding affidavit, the company was successful in a 2017 transversal tender meant to cover several different provincial government departments.
“Despite being successful in terms of the old tender and the new 2017 tender, the applicant (Sechaba) has not been allocated any hospitals. This is in my view prima facie irrational.