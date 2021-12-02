Western Cape in process of assessing risk from Omicron variant

CAPE TOWN - Omicron is driving the majority of Covid cases in the Western Cape, as the province is in an official resurgence. Speaking during a Covid-19 committee briefing on the readiness to manage the anticipated 4th wave, provincial head of health, Dr Keith Cloete, said there were an average of 100 new cases reported daily, as opposed to around 30 cases just 10 days ago.

He added that admissions were showing possible signs of early increase, but it was too early to tell. “Scientists are still tracking to see whether it is more transmissible than Delta or Beta. “We expect the evidence to emerge over the next seven to ten days.

“It’s safe to say, as the sequencing catches up, the majority of the cases we currently see in the Western Cape are driven by Omicron. “Week-on-week we’ve had a percent increase in the 7-day moving average of new cases, which has now been more than 20% for more than a week. “This indicates that we are in an official resurgence,” Cloete said.

“Our admissions is currently about 10 per day, and the death rate remains very low, we’re only seeing one death per day. “Most districts are starting to see these increases, more particularly the northern, southern and western metros, and Klipfontein. “In the rural areas you see less of an increase, but the Garden Route and Cape Winelands are showing some significant increase as well, albeit of very low baseline numbers.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said community prevention was the first line of defence against the spread of the virus. She said they were also working to ensure that first year students at tertiary institutions would be vaccinated. “As we know they are potentially the superspreaders, I’m talking about the younger persons.

“Ideally we would’ve wanted 85% of the over 50 year olds to be vaccinated by the end of this year, and the other age groups to be 65%. “Unfortunately it hasn't turned out like that, which is a challenge all over the country. “However we have done as much as we could in terms of the demand creation.”

Meanwhile Professor Felicity Burt, an expert in arbovirology in the Virology division at the University of the Free State and the National Health Laboratory Service, said tests were required to confirm whether existing antibodies could neutralise the variant. The tests for neutralising antibodies required specialised facilities and was dependent on culturing the virus. “These tests are already underway in the country and should provide more information in the coming weeks. Neutralising antibody tests, although time consuming, are relatively easy to perform compared to tests to determine the role played by other arms of the immune response,” Burt said.