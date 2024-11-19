Western Cape initiation forums ready for summer season

Western Cape initiation forums have expressed satisfaction in preparations for the 2024 summer initiation season. The summer season for Ulwaluko, a traditional initiation rite officially began in the province on November 1 and is expected to conclude on January 31, 2025.

Western Cape Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (WCPPIC) member and Somagwaza Institute chairman Sikelala Zokufa said they were expecting between 1500 and 2000 initiates who were going to go through the rite of passage to transition from boyhood to manhood. “Ahead of this season meetings and preparations were made including the training of traditional initiation surgeons and all other relevant people in order to be ready. “We also had consultations with parents and community leaders as part of awareness. There is a lot that we learned during the Covid-19 pandemic and we will continue to implement.

Strict measures (include) no alcohol nearing the sites or being at the sites and hygiene including sanitisers, water and soap. The department has started to distribute PPE but not all sites have been reached yet especially in the Cape Metro where there is a need for water tanks,” said Zokufa. Mzwandile Gingcana of the George Initiation Forum said four sites have already opened and are operational with more expected this weekend into December. “Last year’s summer season had 156 initiates and recorded zero casualties. We had a few who felt ill but bounced back to health after being taken care of. At the forum we have the same expectation of no incident this year and we are expecting to have 100 initiates. We are busy with consent forms and clinic appointments.

“Our biggest site at a farm very far will have a Jojo tank, it has already been delivered but is waiting for water now,” said Gingcana. He said they would have education sessions with the initiates also to ensure those who attended school, went back to school. The provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport said it has strengthened the capacity of cultural practitioners, supporting them with the necessary skills and resources they require to carry out a safe and dignified rite of passage.

According to the department, 307 cultural practitioners including traditional surgeons, carers and administrators were exposed to capacity building, environmental management, health and hygiene as well as organisational development. Head of department Guy Redman said: “The department is actively distributing PPE, fire equipment and water tanks to initiation schools across the province. Ensuring a safe and meaningful rite of passage requires strong collaboration from all role players. Each of them plays a crucial role, and by working together, we can uphold this tradition with the utmost care and respect for all.” WCPICC chairperson Nkosi Ntsika Joyi said they have worked hard with all stakeholders to ensure compliance to the Customary Initiation Act (Act 2 of 2021) across the province.