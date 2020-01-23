File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has come under fire for what has been described as essentially forcing inmates around the province who study through Unisa to move to Brandvlei Correctional Centre, where maximum security prisoners are held. An interdict application to the Western Cape High Court by the students has been pending since September 2018.

While the department said they were kept separate from maximum security prisoners, in a complaint to the Cape Times, a reader bemoaned the treatment of inmates trying to better their lives.

“There are around 40 medium security prisons throughout the province where inmates are studying through other distance learning institutions, and located near families and loved ones.

“This is a gross violation, not only of the internal policies and security classifications of Correctional Services, but the constitutional right of these inmates to access education,” the reader said.