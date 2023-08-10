Western Cape invites initiation schools to register for summer season

The department said initiation schools, principals and forums were required to submit a duly completed and signed initiation application form as well as all additional information requested in order to be registered.

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has invited initiation school principals and forums to register for the 2023 summer season.

Department spokesperson Tania Colyn said that according to section 26 (2) of the Customary Initiation Act, Act 2 of 2021, an initiation school must be registered at least three months prior to the commencement of an initiation season and such registration was valid only for a specific initiation season indicated on the registration certificate.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said: “It is crucial that we ensure that all initiation schools in the province are registered as per the requirements of the act. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all our initiates by providing support to duly registered initiation schools. We want to make sure that this important and sacred rite of passage can continue safely in the Western Cape.”

To register initiation schools, individuals, parents, and communities must consult with their local initiation forums, and application forms are available on request from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.