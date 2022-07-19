Western Cape learners will spend 60 extra hours on maths and reading to compensate for learning losses caused by pandemic

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will be allocating more time for mathematics and reading to address severe Covid related learning losses in the Foundation Phase. Education MEC David Maynier on Tuesday said Grades 1 to 3 were most severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the WCED was doing everything possible to ensure that the youngest students are not disadvantaged in later grades.

“The intervention will see an extra 2 hours per week allocated to reading and 1 extra hour per week for Mathematics, for all Foundation Phase students in the province – amounting to an increase of at least 60 learning hours per student in the subjects over the remainder of the year,” Maynier said. The intervention will support other recovery plans that are already under way, he added. “These increases will be accommodated by adjusting the amount of time allocated to Life Skills, so the intervention will not increase the length of the school day. We recognise the importance of Life Skills teaching in the development of our students. It is therefore important that the remaining time for the subject be used effectively within the new timetables.”

Earlier this year, the WCED announced the results of the 2021 systemic tests revealed severe learning losses associated with the pandemic. “The greatest learning losses can be seen in the Foundation Phase. We have always maintained that the loss of contact (face-to-face) teaching time would affect our youngest students the most as they do not have the same self-discipline, maturity or structure that our older students would have to cope with rotating timetables and learning at home,” Maynier said. Comparing the 2021 and 2019 Systemic Test results, Grade 3 pass rates in mathematics dropped by 13.8 percentage points, and in language by 8.0 percentage points.

“We have engaged with union representatives, principals’ associations, WCED officials and senior Foundation Phase teachers who are supportive of this intervention. We all recognise that we cannot afford to wait until next year to address learning losses. “A minute will be sent to schools outlining what is required and providing suggested timetables when implementing the intervention. All Foundation Phase teachers will participate in a webinar on Monday 25 July 2022, to take them through the intervention before it is implemented,” Maynier said. The intervention will be monitored over the remaining weeks of the school year, and a review report will be produced to inform the steps to be taken in 2023.

