Western Cape Liquor Authority working closely with police to ensure safe trading methods

Cape Town – Liquor stores are preparing for an influx of customers today as outlets open across the country, with many enforcing extra security measures. The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) said it would be working closely with the police to ensure safe trading methods. After a 9-week ban on the sale of alcohol as part of the Covid-19 lockdown measures, the government recently announced that bottle stores would be allowed to trade during level 3. Liquor sales are limited to between 9am and 5pm, Mondays to Thursdays. WCLA spokesperson Nwabisa Mpalala said the pandemic had led the entire nation to change business operations to keep the public safe.

“Our enforcement team will be working in partnership with the SAPS to monitor and ensure that there is responsible trading.

"The WCLA has also communicated to the industry to share the specific regulations regarding alcohol and its trading. Further, our organisation will continue to report all illegal trading to SAPS since it is a criminal offence,” said Mpalala.

The preparations come as the Western Cape and the Northern Cape have been identified as areas with the highest prevalence of smoking by province, according to the Human Sciences Research Council’s Dr Sibusiso Sifunda.

Commenting on a survey about smoking patterns, Sifunda said: “In the Western Cape about 36% of men reported that they smoke and in the Northern Cape about 41%.

"For women it is 23% in the Western Cape and 18.1% in the Northern Cape. Limpopo has the lowest smoking rate in the country for both men and women.”

The comments emerged in a panel discussion with anti-smoking activists organised by the Health Department to mark World No Smoke Day yesterday.

The event came as the government faced a pushback from the tobacco industry over its continued ban on sales of cigarettes, with the Fair Trade Tobacco Association (Fita) taking President Cyril Ramaphosa to court.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said they wanted to reduce the number of young smokers.

“We know tobacco has been very topical, particularly in this time, and we want to assert the decision to not allow the selling of tobacco was and remains a correct one.

"Smoking remains a risk factor for death, killing half of those who smoke,” he said.

Phaahla also used yesterday’s event to intensify the campaign by the government against smoking in South Africa. He said the ban on their sale had resulted in about 800 000 quitting smoking.

Phaahla called on the youth to kick the habit, saying: “We hope that the message will go down to especially our young people that this is not cool.

“The aim of having this activity today as we celebrate the No Tobacco Day is to remind smokers, young people and non-smokers about the risk of using and the exposure to tobacco products, and to strengthen our resolve and our fight against the use of tobacco.”

This year’s theme was titled “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use”.

“Specifically for South Africa we would also like to enlighten the public about the risk of smoking during this Covid-19 pandemic.

"We know that this has been a very topical issue with a lot of debate and controversy but we want to assert that indeed we believe the decision to disallow retailing of tobacco remains a correct one,” Phaahla said.

He warned that besides causing lung cancer, tobacco use was a leading risk factor and killed half of those who smoked, with about 8 million deaths a year globally.

Phaahla said the country had over the years put in place several regulatory measures, including banning tobacco adverts, prohibiting smoking in public places, and increasing taxes on tobacco products.

“In SA we have made a lot of progress because tobacco used to kill about 40 000 people upwards but through the various efforts of government and civil society, this figure has come down to about 20 000 a year.

"But it still leaves many people with debilitating, chronic obstructive diseases,” he said, adding that tobacco was also a risk factor in coronary heart disease.

Cape Times