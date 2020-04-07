Cape TimesNews

    Western Cape man, 57, who died from coronavirus had history of diabetes, heart disease

    By Staff Writer Time of article published 2h ago

    Johannesburg - A 57-year-old man from the Western Cape with a history of diabetes and ischaemic heart disease has become the 12th South African and the third person in the province to succumb to the coronavirus. 

    The man had been admitted to hospital on Sunday. The first person to have died in the Western Cape was Madeleine van Wyk, 48, from Durbanville, followed by Kuslum Cassiem, 81, from the Bo-Kaap, who died on Saturday evening.

    A total of 31 new cases were confirmed yesterday from five provinces – KwaZulu-Natal with 11 new cases, the Western Cape with nine, Gauteng with eight, the Free State with two new cases and one from the Eastern Cape. 

    Commenting on the Western Cape death, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: “He had comorbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease. 

    "We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.”

    Around the world, more than 1.3 million patients have tested positive for Covid-19, with over 74, 00 deaths - with the vast majority of deaths now confined to Italy, Spain and the US - with each of those three countries having upwards of 10 000 deaths each. 

    Spain and Italy have over 130 000 confirmed cases, while the US has more than 360 000 cases. 

    Gauteng still accounts for the majority of patients with 713. KwaZulu-Natal has 257 confirmed cases and the highest mortality rate, with at least seven people succumbing to the virus. The tally per province is:

    Gauteng - 713 - 8 new cases 

    Western Cape - 462 - 9 new cases 

    KZN - 257 - 11 new cases 

    Free State - 89 - 2 new cases 

    Eastern Cape - 32 - one new cases

    Limpopo - 19 - no new case

    Mpumalanga - 18 - no new case

    North West - 11 - no new case

    Northern Cape - 8 - no new case

    Unallocated - 77 

    The Western Cape government said on Monday that at least 12 people were in intensive-care units around the province. 

    A breakdown of the national death count so far:

    Cape Times

