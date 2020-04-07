Western Cape man, 57, who died from coronavirus had history of diabetes, heart disease

Johannesburg - A 57-year-old man from the Western Cape with a history of diabetes and ischaemic heart disease has become the 12th South African and the third person in the province to succumb to the coronavirus.

The man had been admitted to hospital on Sunday. The first person to have died in the Western Cape was Madeleine van Wyk, 48, from Durbanville, followed by Kuslum Cassiem, 81, from the Bo-Kaap, who died on Saturday evening.

A total of 31 new cases were confirmed yesterday from five provinces – KwaZulu-Natal with 11 new cases, the Western Cape with nine, Gauteng with eight, the Free State with two new cases and one from the Eastern Cape.

Commenting on the Western Cape death, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: “He had comorbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.”