The event was hosted by rural people’s rights groups Mawubuye Land Rights Forum and the Rural Women’s Assembly.
Regions represented included the Breede River Winelands, comprising Robertson, Ashton, McGregor, Worcester; Kannaland, comprising Ladysmith and Zoar; the Overberg, comprising Buffelsjag, Suurbraak, Swellendam, Riviersonderend, Caledon and Grabouw; and the West Coast, comprising Saldanha, St Helena and Velddrif.
Mawubuye activist Reinette Heunis said this year’s event had an interactive aspect.
“This year we took inspiration from the proverb ‘each one teach one’, and instead of having discussions, exhibitors provided a demonstration on how they produced their crafts, or their farming and harvesting methods.