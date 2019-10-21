Western Cape marks World Food Day, Rural Women's Day









File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Residents from the Western Cape’s rural regions gathered in Genadendal in the Overberg at the weekend to commemorate World Food Day and International Rural Women’s Day. The event was hosted by rural people’s rights groups Mawubuye Land Rights Forum and the Rural Women’s Assembly. Regions represented included the Breede River Winelands, comprising Robertson, Ashton, McGregor, Worcester; Kannaland, comprising Ladysmith and Zoar; the Overberg, comprising Buffelsjag, Suurbraak, Swellendam, Riviersonderend, Caledon and Grabouw; and the West Coast, comprising Saldanha, St Helena and Velddrif. Mawubuye activist Reinette Heunis said this year’s event had an interactive aspect. “This year we took inspiration from the proverb ‘each one teach one’, and instead of having discussions, exhibitors provided a demonstration on how they produced their crafts, or their farming and harvesting methods.

"Through this, our rural women not only demonstrated how they generate income or provide food for their families, it gave an insight into their experiences in our province’s poorer regions,” she said.

Heunis said the event included presentations by the health department and non-profit organisations.

Stallholders talked to visitors about the production of their crafts, agroecology techniques, their seed-saving methods, water-saving measures, and elements of good crop production.

In addition to crafts, food and fresh produce stalls, there was live music.

Rural Women’s Assembly representative Denia Jansen said the rights of rural women were yet to be realised.

“Rural communities continue to have no or little access to healthy, culturally appropriate food, where especially women farmers can themselves control the means of production.

"These rights are continually being stripped away due to a lack of women’s access to land and chemical fertilisers over indigenous seeds and organic fertiliser,” she said.

Cape Times