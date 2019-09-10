Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said police are probing the incidents, which is believed, among others, to be aimed at foreigners being employed as truck drivers. File photo: Twitter / @trafficsa

Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the three petrol-bomb attacks on trucks along the N7 in the Western Cape earlier this morning and a fourth attack near Lwandle, Strand, on Monday night. Fritz has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure more effective coordination, intelligence-gathering and sharing of information regarding these attacks.

The three trucks were petrol-bombed in separate incidents, within minutes of each other.

It was reported that the first truck was petrol-bombed and set alight near Moorreesburg. The second at the Porterville turn-off. The third near Piekenierskloof and the fourth attack was reported on Monday night near Strand.

“I call on Minister Cele to mobilise intelligence services, Hawks and the SAPS, whilst working with law enforcement and Metro Police in an intergovernmental manner, to facilitate intelligence-gathering and sharing on these attacks.

"This is necessary to ensure more arrests, convictions and the prevention of further related crime.

“I will further ask the provincial minister of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, to request provincial Traffic to increase their monitoring of highways and to work with the SAPS.

"Ultimately, an attack on trucks and truck drivers is an attack on our economy in the Western Cape as it undermines our retail, construction and agricultural industries, to name a few.

“I wish a swift recovery to the driver injured during these attacks. Together with my department, we will be closely monitoring the prevalence of truck attacks in the release of the annual crime statistics this coming Thursday by Minister Cele.”

According to Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa, a truck loaded with cement was petrol-bombed and set alight just after midnight near Moorreesburg. The truck had been forced off the road by two vehicles and then set alight, completely gutting it.

Minutes later another truck was petrol-bombed at the Porterville turn-off. The truck driver was seriously wounded in the attack after he had pulled off the road to get some shut-eye.

The fourth truck attack happened at 2am when a truck transporting chicken was set alight near Piekenierskloof. The driver was doused with petrol but escaped unharmed.

Last week, the ministers of Employment and Labour, Police, Transport and Home Affairs noted that incidents against drivers and their vehicles were turning more violent and criminal.

The ministers condemned the ongoing violence, claiming it was "economic sabotage threatening the economic viability of the SADC region".

Cape Times