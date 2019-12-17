File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town – The likelihood for any load shedding this week remains low at the moment, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Tuesday. Reassuring Western Cape citizens that the provincial disaster management centre is in constant contact with Eskom, Bredell said: "However, the electricity grid remains under pressure and we want to urge the public to continue to keep electricity usage as low as possible to better enable Eskom to avoid having to load-shed.

"If demand is kept low, then Eskom is able to do the work needed to better stabilise the entire grid.”

The provincial disaster management centre remains activated throughout the holiday period.

Meanwhile, the latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 59.9% (2018: 57.1%). The City of Cape Town dams are on average 77.8% full, dropping below the 80% mark for the first time in a long time – despite the welcome rain at the weekend.