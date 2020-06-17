Western Cape municipalities hit by Covid-19 deaths of officials

Cape Town – Several municipalities in the Western Cape have recorded deaths of officials in various departments as the number of Covid-19 infections topped 43 000 in the province yesterday. Premier Alan Winde said the province had recorded 30 291 recoveries and a total of 1 156 deaths. City spokesperson Priya Reddy said so far three staff members had died as a result of Covid-19 and a recently retired staff member had also succumbed to the pandemic. “Residents are asked to please bear with us as Covid-19 mitigation measures are implemented, especially in the case of a confirmed infection among our staff, (which) will have an impact on service delivery from time to time. “The City has contingencies in place to ensure that operations and service delivery continue as far as possible, while ensuring the health and safety of our staff during this time, as well as the health and safety of the public we serve,” Reddy said.

In a statement, the Stellenbosch municipality said a second official passed away on Sunday to Covid-19, leaving behind two children.

According to the municipality, 12 officials had tested positive, with most making a full recovery.

Municipal manager Geraldine Mettler extended condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. “It is always a sad day when we have to say farewell to a colleague and a friend who was a treasured part of our organisation.”

Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer said: “We keep the family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, especially the two children that have been left behind.”

On Monday, George Municipality announced the death of a second official who had worked at the municipality for 43 years.

Executive mayor Leon Van Wyk said: “We feel for the family in this difficult time. We should at all times remain aware and alert to observe safe practices.”

Yesterday, the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) head office in George announced it would be temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Garden Route mayor Memory Booysen said although the person was working from home and had less interaction with colleagues, the employee occasionally came to the municipal offices.

“It is our duty as a municipality to follow all related protocols.

"We immediately took the necessary precautions and are implementing all measures, such as closing the building, disinfecting, fogging, etc, to ensure the safety of the rest of the GRDM employees,” said Booysen.

