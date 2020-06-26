Western Cape officials will visit schools worried about reopening amid protests

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department will deploy officials to schools which have raised issue with reopening amid the escalating number of Covid-19 infections. A number of schools, supported by surrounding community members, held demonstrations this week calling for the government to review its decision to allow pupils back on July 6. Staff, pupils and parents from schools including Mary Harding School for children with intellectual disability in Athlone picketed at Klipfontein Road yesterday saying the health and safety of children and staff were being compromised. Teacher Clement Meyer said: “The risk of getting Covid-19 in school is higher, it is a premature move to open schools especially bringing primary school children. "They are coming at a time where the national health government expects the virus to peak. We have seen other colleagues die and others battling with the virus.”

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said at this stage, she did not see evidence of a greater rate of infection at schools than anywhere else.

As of June 19, 375 teachers and non-teaching staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 and about 61 pupils diagnosed with the virus.

“We must consider the profoundly negative impact that keeping schools closed has on our pupils and their families.

“It is clear from the protest that the school or schools involved are not receiving the required leadership to enable them to navigate this crisis.

“I have asked my head of department to send a suitable official to these schools to assist them with the management of this crisis,” said Schäfer.

Meanwhile, the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) with Covid-19 Disinfect Now, launched a pilot community intervention yesterday to disinfect coronavirus hot spots in Khayelitsha, starting with Yomelela Primary School.

KDF chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said: “The demonstration is going to span seven days, we are hoping to see better results. At the moment the school will be disinfected and the informal settlement next to (it).

“We will enter into different conversations with the Department of Education both in the province and nationally about issues raised by parents in various schools.”

Covid-19 disinfect director Ronnie Pillay said: “We have been invited by the KDF to present the strategy to save the lives of our people as requested by the president.

"The findings from the Western Cape coronavirus steering committee has identified Khayelitsha as a hot spot for Covid-19 infections in the country and this is projected to rise in the winter season.”

