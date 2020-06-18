Western Cape parliament speaker helps distribute food in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town – Provincial parliament speaker Masizole Mnqasela yesterday helped distribute food to the most vulnerable members of the Mitchells Plain community. Mnqasela visited the Al Maa Ma Na feeding scheme in Lentegeur and Solomons Haven in Woodlands, which offers a place of safety for abused and troubled children and also supports seniors. The food parcels contained staples including dried beans, flour, maize meal, samp, tinned vegetables, sugar, salt, yeast, oil, soup mix, toilet paper and soap. Mnqasela also donated toys to both organisations to help keep young children entertained during the lockdown. “All the kids that are here, are orphaned. Others are destitute kids and others were abandoned by their parents. Both organisations are feeding at least 400 people a day, and they need support, because they often do this on their own.

“When I came here last week, I was quite emotional when I saw the work they do by themselves, and I promised them that I am coming back.

Community leaders identified about 35 elderly people to benefit from the goods yesterday.

Mnqasela said the elderly often fed their entire households, including grandchildren, as some family members had lost their jobs during the lockdown.

He also donated cereals and other additional supplies to the kitchen.

Solomons Haven founder Maria Solomons said she needed further financial support to sustain her organisation.

“I have to use my pension money to feed the people. The demand for food from the needy people in the area has increased over the years. I feed a number of people who suffer from chronic diseases, about 109 senior citizens and children,” said Solomons.

She said she hoped help from Mnqasela and provincial government would not end.

Beneficiary Henry April thanked Mnqasela for working with the organisations.

“I am really excited to see that the government is recognising the work done by Solomons Haven in our community. I hope that they support the organisation because it caters for those who are vulnerable in the community.

"During this lockdown, Solomons Haven has done a lot of good work, because our children don't have jobs to provide food,” said April.

To assist, contact Solomons Haven on 021372 1293.

