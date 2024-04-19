Western Cape Parties, independents commit to fair polls

Political parties in the Western Cape signed the Electoral Code of Conduct Pledge on Thursday to ensure that the May 29 national and provincial elections are free and fair. The pledge was signed at Dulcie September Hall in Athlone with representatives of parties and an independent candidates committing their parties and supporters to be bound by the code.

Independent candidate Zachie Achmat was the first to sign the pledge, followed by a host of other party representatives who, unlike in other pledges, were not given a speaking time. Central to the code is the promotion of conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections, including tolerance of democratic activity, free campaigning and open public debate. The code provides for fines or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years if breached.

It applies to candidates, political parties, party members, independent candidates and supporters. Breaches of the code can be reported to the SAPS for criminal investigation and the Electoral Court to adjudicate and impose appropriate sanctions. IEC Western Cape electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said the electoral code was more than just a legal text. “It says more about who we are and how we want to engage in this contest in order to serve our communities,” he said.

IEC commissioner Janet Love said they were looking at everybody, not just candidates but at society to make the elections possible because everybody had to create an environment where people feel safe to tell the truth and also listen to the views of others. “We have to give the people a sense of freedom and security to come to our polls. All have a role to play, you have a responsibility,” she said. Love called on the new parties and independent candidates to embrace their participation and understand how the election unfolded as a process.

She urged the candidates to note that there were new forms of communication, in particular social media. “We appeal to you to get to know not just how to be on mobile phones but get to know what kind of systems to check whether something has the possibility of being deliberate misinformation. Be able to check things because no news travels faster than bad news, even if it is false.” Love said the IEC pledged to uphold the decision of the South African voters coming out of the elections.

“For us, we want to uphold the decision of South African voters, whatever that decision is. That is our pledge to you,” she said. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said: “As the DA, we will honour the pledge and commitment, and we expect the same from other parties as well. “If all parties abide by the pledge, we will have a peaceful campaign and transition as we near the election day.”

ActionSA premier candidate Angela Sobey said one of the main priorities for her party was the rule of law. “It is always important that we abide by that pledge ourselves and we expect the same from other parties.” Build One South Africa premier candidate Lumka Mquqo was impressed with how parties rubbed shoulders and continued to be respectful and polite at Thursday’s ceremony.

ANC provincial secretary Neville Delport said: “The ANC commits itself to the outcomes of the elections and we are hoping that all parties will make sure our elections are free and fair.” The leader of the People’s Movement for Change, Marius Fransman, said they wanted free, fair and democratic elections. “But the elections will never be completely free and fair if our people that are poor and in informal settlements don’t have easy access to vote.