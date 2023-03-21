Western Cape police clarify 'escort fee' concerns

Cape Town - A notice at the Samora Machel police station in Cape Town, stating that in order to be escorted by police, a fee of R75 was payable, has left the public baffled. “Attention!!! All escorts with the Samora Machel precinct cost R75. This fee is payable at the finance office,” the notice read.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, was among the people concerned by the notice and called for swift action to be taken. “I have written to the Provincial Commissioner’s (PC) office to enquire whether this is indeed so. “This notice concerns me deeply, as under no circumstances are SAPS allowed to request ‘a fee’ in order to deliver a service to the public.

“SAPS has a clear Constitutional mandate, which is to prevent, combat and investigate crime; maintain public order; protect and secure the inhabitants of South Africa and their property,” Allen. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said payment for extra departmental duties was a head office directive to provinces, however, the Western Cape police management noted how certain aspects of the directive were “inconsistently applied by police stations”. She said this was due to different interpretations resulting in some individuals paying for escort or guard duties that others do not pay for.

“A management decision was henceforth taken to suspend payment for escort or guard duties as specified in the SAPS extra departmental duties directive in the Western Cape while a process is undertaken to clear ambiguities identified,” she said. Potelwa said that private citizens or companies who require escort services from police stations in the Western Cape, must realise that priority will always be given to the core business of the SAPS. “For instance, an armed robbery in progress will be given priority over a request for escort or guard duties,” she said.