Western Cape police nab their own for kidnapping

Cape Town - As Western Cape police battle with soaring gang-related crimes, including murders and kidnappings, they are arresting their own among the perpetrators. In the third quarter, which covered the period October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, three police officers were nabbed for their alleged involvement in kidnappings, while two others were arrested before this period and dismissed.

“In one of the cases during this third quarter, a police officer and other suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping after the victim was forced to withdraw money. “We have made it clear we will not tolerate any form of criminality within our police service,” said Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile. Last week, a police constable stationed at the Nyanga family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is the second police member arrested in connection with this case. Patekile revealed this on Tuesday at a media briefing to unpack the crime statistics at Mfuleni police station, where he was joined by Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen. The Western Cape recorded 274 kidnappings, and ongoing gang violence saw 229 murders – a 19% spike compared with the previous period – and 329 gang-related attempted murders.

Mfuleni was recorded as the country’s murder capital, ranking first nationally with 89 cases – a 32% increase. The community also leads in terms of kidnappings, recording 18 cases, followed by 13 in Khayelitsha and 12 in Harare. According to police, factors or circumstances behind these crimes in the province included kidnappings for ransom, human trafficking, and extortion.

Meanwhile, Allen said they had raised their concerns with Patekile about acquiring a full staff complement in the anti-gang unit, as the vacancy rate there was large. “This comes against the backdrop of the murder rate and gang-related crimes. We need to have an honest conversation about these matters. This includes ensuring that Mfuleni doesn’t remain the national murder capital.

We understand issues like the additional 11 informal settlements have contributed to crime in the area, also placing resources pressure on the police station. We need greater cohesion,” he said. Patekile conceded there was a shortage of staff at the anti-gang unit, and said it was currently a priority for the SAPS to capacitate it. “Confrontations or conflicts within the unit about various issues and promotions have also caused their own damage. Some members were arrested in some cases.

“To address such shortages as the state, we are looking at the intel we have received, and the province is also expecting additional police officers that will come in and start training on April 1. Gang violence is one of our priorities in this province.” To tackle gang violence, there were other units apart from the anti-gang unit, including “operation restore”, which went to hot spot areas, he added. “There are cases that are organised, and they usually take a lot of time due to the depth of investigation that is required. This is why it takes time to arrest people in organised crime and take them to court.