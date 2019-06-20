File picture: Skyler Reid/Independent Media.

Cape Town – The police are searching for two boys who went missing in Cyril Ramaphosa informal settlement in Philippi. Friends Aviwe Tofile, 8, and Siyabonga Jali, 9, were reported to be together when they went missing on Monday at about 11am.

According to the Pink Ladies Missing Children’s Organisation, Aviwe was last seen by his friend wearing red trousers, a cream jersey and black takkies while Jali was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and school shoes. The police have appealed to the public to assist in finding the boys.

Meanwhile, the Klawer community on the West Coast is still praying for the safe return of 8-year-old Jeneva Diergal who was last seen playing outside her aunt’s house with her cousin on January 25.

Jeneva was wearing a Barbie doll light pink jersey, short black tights and was barefoot. She is partially paralysed on the right side of her body.

Ward councillor Mathilda Bains said her mother, who was struggling to deal with the fact that months later she still did not know what happened to her daughter, was still receiving support.

“The mother feels like Jeneva has been forgotten already. It’s just quiet, no one is saying anything; even the searches stopped.

As the community we tried our best conducting foot patrols, hanging posters and holding prayer services.

“We really didn’t anticipate that she would disappear for so long, because the area is small.

“She (the mother) is trying to cope but is still struggling and we still have many questions. We don’t understand how a child goes missing and no one saw anything,” said Bains.

Information can be anonymously shared via Crime Stop 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.



