Western Cape prepares for voter registration weekend at 1500 stations

In preparation for the upcoming National and Provincial Elections, the Western Cape is set to have 1 572 voting stations, supported by 4 668 IEC staff members for a smooth, this voter registration weekend. Provincial electoral officer, Michael Hendrickse, “I am pleased that as it stands now, the Western Cape voters’ roll is at 3 219 875. It’s a great achievement and I am hoping we can build on that this coming weekend with the voter registration.”

Also on hand for a seamless registration experience, are the innovative Voter Management Devices that aim to make the process fast and efficient. These devices that capture your details, are able to function in offline mode, even if there is load shedding or poor signal. All the functionality of the device will remain in working condition. Voter details recorded in offline mode, will be processed once the device connects to a network and will reflect on the system. Police will be present during the registration at all voting stations to ensure everything runs smoothly, the IEC said. “Citizens are reminded that when you register and have no formal address, you merely are required to identify the place where you reside to the IEC officer – a street address, farm, informal settlement or a specific location if you are homeless. If you have received a new ID with a different ID number you need to re-register using the new ID number or you won’t show up on the voters’ roll. But, if you got married and changed your surname but maintained your ID number, you need not re-register.”

The IEC added: “If a voter applied to have your gender changed and the digit indicating your gender marker in your ID number changed, then you need to re-register with your new ID number. Additionally, please remember that you have to update your registration details when you change your address. This applies even if you’ve just moved down the road or to a different part of town. It’s imperative you update your details for the voting station in your new location. Failure to do so will result in you not being able to vote at the voting station at your new location, because you will remain on the voters’ roll where you previously resided,” the IEC said. To check which address the IEC has for you: You can go online at www.elections.org.za Or sms your ID number to 32810 (SMS are charged at R1 per SMS)

Call the Call Centre during office hours at 0800 11 8000 Or check at the voting station during registration weekend on February 3 and 4, 2024. Voting stations for registration February 3 and 4, 2024 will be open between 8am and 5pm.