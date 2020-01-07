The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) released the figures ahead of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results at 6pm today.
The IEB said 11 818 full-time and 779 part-time candidates from 227 examination centres across southern Africa wrote its NSC exams.
The 2019 pass rate stood at 98.82%, down slightly from last year’s 98.92%.
“Umalusi has monitored all aspects of the 2019 examination process and has declared the results to be fair and valid.