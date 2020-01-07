Western Cape private schools in slight matric pass rate drop









Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Matriculants at private schools obtained a 98.82% pass rate in the 2019 final exams, with 89.51% achieving entry to university studies. The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) released the figures ahead of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results at 6pm today. The IEB said 11 818 full-time and 779 part-time candidates from 227 examination centres across southern Africa wrote its NSC exams. The 2019 pass rate stood at 98.82%, down slightly from last year’s 98.92%. “Umalusi has monitored all aspects of the 2019 examination process and has declared the results to be fair and valid.

"There is a clear realisation among IEB learners, their parents and teachers that having the knowledge and understanding that lies behind the results on the certificate is far more important and meaningful for success after one’s schooling,” the IEB said.

In the Western Cape, there were 1207 matrics from 20 schools who sat for the exams.

The IEB did not break down its matric results per province.

Schools which achieved a 100% pass rate include Reddam House South Africa, Somerset College and Elkanah House.

A total of 334 Reddam House pupils completed exams, achieving 778 subject distinctions.

Thirty-five pupils obtained six or more subject distinctions, 70 attained an A-average, 221 attained an A or B-average, with 42 rankings in the top 1% of IEB candidates per subject nationally.

Reddam House Schools Western Cape managing director Sheena Crawford-Kempster said hard work went into producing the results.

At Somerset College 231 A symbols were achieved by 75 pupils, of which 45 were results of 90% or above. Executive head of the matric 2019 group Graham Sayer said: “We certainly are proud of you and of your teachers and parents, and all of those who supported you."

The Department of Social Development has in the meantime opened its Gender-Based Violence Command Centre to matriculants who may be anxious about their examination results.

The Command Centre can be reached toll free on 0800 428 428.

Cape Times