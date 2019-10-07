Cape Town – Western Cape pupils have secured the most spots in the finals of the SA Mathematics Challenge, with 164 achieving 80% or more to qualify.
Organised by the SA Mathematics Foundation, the Association for Mathematics Education of SA and the SA Mathematical Society, the national winners will be announced at a gala function in Johannesburg later this month.
This is one of several achievements by pupils in the province in recent days.
Bayyinah Manjoo from Star College Sybrand recently scooped the 2019 Spelling Bee honours.
Twenty-seven hopefuls between Grades 4 and 6 from around the country gathered in Pretoria to put their spelling skills to the test against their peers.