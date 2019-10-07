Western Cape pupils get top spots in maths challenge









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Western Cape pupils have secured the most spots in the finals of the SA Mathematics Challenge, with 164 achieving 80% or more to qualify. Organised by the SA Mathematics Foundation, the Association for Mathematics Education of SA and the SA Mathematical Society, the national winners will be announced at a gala function in Johannesburg later this month. This is one of several achievements by pupils in the province in recent days. Bayyinah Manjoo from Star College Sybrand recently scooped the 2019 Spelling Bee honours. Twenty-seven hopefuls between Grades 4 and 6 from around the country gathered in Pretoria to put their spelling skills to the test against their peers.

The spellers went through eight elimination rounds with words like “quinoa”, “leprechaun”, “chronomentrophobia”, “apotheosis”, “insuperable”, “racketeering”, “incontrovertible” and “psychoacoustics”, until the champion speller was the only one left.

Fatima Ismail of Boston Primary School in Bellville finished in third place.

“Well done to all the participants for braving the might of the adjudicators, holding their nerve and representing their provinces with aplomb. We are ever so proud of the Western Cape team,” the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said.

Emmanuel Rassou, a Grade 9 pupil at South African College High School, won the junior division of the SA Mathematics Olympiad for the second time in a row.

The first round of the olympiad took place in March with more than 91 000 pupils from 1 320 schools having participated. A total of 18 858 pupils wrote the second round in May and the best 214 pupils from the second round qualified for the final round in July.

Rondebosch Boys’ High School came out on top with three awards, namely top performing school in the Western Cape, top performing quintile five school and national top performing school.

Samuel Tucker from Pinelands High School received the best senior mathematics, science and technology pupil award.

“The SA Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) programmes, such as the SA Mathematics Olympiad (SAMO), are used to select and train pupils for international competitions.

“Some of the best young mathematicians in the country will be invited to an olympiad camp in December hosted by Stellenbosch University,” the WCED said.

