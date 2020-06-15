Western Cape records 40 more Covid-19 deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional 40 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 1 048, Premier Alan Winde announced on Sunday. The province, which remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, has 11 657 active cases of Covid-19, of which 1 073 are new, with a total of 40 232 confirmed cases and 27 527 recoveries as of 1pm on 14 June. A total of 1 226 people are in hospital, of which 233 are in an intensive-care unit or high care. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. The latest statistics provided by the Western Cape government:













Winde launched the “Stay Safe. Save Lives” street-pole poster public awareness campaign yesterday, the biggest known poster campaign run in the metro by the provincial government.

"This morning, I erected some of the Western Cape Government’s first “Stay Safe. Save Lives” street-pole posters in Elsies River, Tygerberg Sub-District. This is the district with the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape," said Winde.

"While I was in Elsies River this morning, I spoke to some residents, who expressed their concern that people in their community were not adhering to social distancing, even in places where stripes have been painted onto the pavements.

"It is up to all of us to ensure that we are acting responsibly and taking those precautions that will help us to stay safe and save lives.

"Over the next week, nearly 10 000 posters will be erected in the identified hot spots in the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, Overberg and West Coast Districts.

"The overwhelming majority of these posters (nearly 8 500) will be erected in Cape Town hot spots, representing the single biggest known poster campaign run in the metro by the provincial government.

"The 'Stay Safe. Save Lives' campaign will run in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa and reminds our residents of the key behaviour changes that are needed to slow the spread of the virus.

"The more we interrupt this transmission, the more we can protect the most vulnerable in our society – and save lives.

"An important part of this campaign is conveying to our residents that this behaviour change is not just needed to keep ourselves safe.

"When we change our behaviour, we are doing it for the ones we love – our grandparents, best friends, brothers and sisters, aunties, and children.

"Every time you wear a mask when in public, keep your distance and avoid gatherings, you are doing it for these loved ones too. Always keep them on your mind - staying safe means they stay safe too.

"There are 10 formulations in the poster campaign, and each are translated into English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa. The key messages are:

* “Keep Safe. Keep Gran Safe.”

* “Keep Your Distance. Keep Grandpa Safe.”

* “Stay Home. Keep Auntie Safe.”

* “Sneeze into a tissue. Keep your Friends Safe.”

* “Avoid Gatherings. Keep your Sister Safe.”

* “Wear a mask. Keep your Brother Safe.”

* “Clean Hands Keep your Family Safe.”

* “Sick? Stay home and call 021 928 4102”

The “Stay Safe. Save Lives” public awareness campaign is the second phase of the Western Cape government’s significant Covid-19 public awareness campaign, which commenced in March.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za