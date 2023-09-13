Western Cape SAPS guns for rogue elements

Police in the Western Cape say they have set their sights on rooting out “the elements” who taint the name of the organisation as 257 criminal charges have been lodged against officers in the province from 2020 for crimes including corruption, assault, drunk driving, rape, and murder. The figure came to light following a response to DA parliamentary questions on the matter.

The party’s provincial spokesperson on community safety, Gillion Bosman, said 100 cases were opened in 2020; 76 in 2021; 66 in 2022; and 15 have been opened to date in 2023. "While I firmly believe that the majority of police officers remain upstanding and honourable guardians of the law, these revelations are deeply troubling. “They indicate that senior SAPS management has created a culture of impunity in the organisation, and that little has been done to curb common offences within the ranks of the national police force.

"To gain greater clarity on this issue, I will invite senior management of the SAPS in the Western Cape to appear before the standing committee on community safety as soon as possible. “We must work together to build a police service that is worthy of the public’s trust," he said. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said it was unfortunate to have police members criminally charged.

"In a concerted way, every endeavour is made to continually sensitise the SAPS against unbecoming conduct. Internally, once information is brought to the fore about an official involved in unlawful activities, an investigation is instituted without fear or favour, in line with departmental prescripts, and decisive steps are taken. “However, it begs mentioning that the majority of Western Cape police officials are upright policemen and policewomen who remain true to their oath to serve the country and create safety in communities.

“Proactively, the SAPS management is committed to rooting out those elements among its ranks who taint the name of the organisation," she said. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robert Ramokgola said: "The directorate cannot necessarily (agree) with the stats provided because, in accordance with the Ipid database, the Western Cape generates much more assault cases than any other offence. There are, however, fewer cases of deaths and corruption," he said. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) condemned any form of brutality committed against citizens by those in the service.

Popcru provincial secretary Pat Raolane said no amount of brutality was acceptable, however, there were still "a lot of dedicated members in the service who put the country first by upholding the law”. "We are also sure that those who do wrong will be arrested by our good men and women in blue, and if the stats are to be true, it is simply because of good officers out there doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing, upholding the law. "We can't find ourselves having the devolution of policing; that idea is not in the spirit of nation building, but more of a segregational approach," he said.