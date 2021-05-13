Western Cape school report card delays fixed

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced yesterday that a delay in the issuing of report cards for Grade 10 to 12 pupils has been fixed.

This follows several schools issuing alerts to parents that they will not be handing out report cards to Grade 10, Grade 11, and Grade 12s due to a delay in the issuing of new recording sheets to be used.

The schools have said to parents without these recording sheets, they cannot issue reports.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, told the Cape Times yesterday the delays were caused by an “error” in a circular outlining the revised subject weighting for calculating Grade 10 to 12 pupils’ marks, affecting only the province as it does not use the SA School Administration Management System (SA-SAMS).

“The release of the recording and reporting tool was delayed as a result. The WCED sent an Assessment Management

Minute to schools advising them of the delay and the cause thereof.

“The schools were also informed of the delay via the WCED subject advisers and assessment co-ordinators. New weightings have now been received and checked, and the recording sheets developed. The reporting tool has been uploaded to CEMIS and is available now,” she said.

Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The change of methodology in releasing SA-SAMS version 21.1.1 originated from the demand of correct and up-todate data that could be sourced using the SA-SAMS.

’’Emanating from the revision of the Annual Teaching Plans (ATPs) and Programmes of Assessment (POAs) across all grades, and the associated amendments to Section 4 of the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS), major amendments to the SA-SAMS programme were required for 2021.

’’This version was therefore pending the submission of the 2021 subject assessment programme of GET and FET subjects, including the verification thereof.”

Cape Times