Western Cape schools and districts win big at National Education Excellence Awards

Rustenburg Girls’ High School has been announced as the top Quintile 5 school in the country.

Western Cape schools and districts bagged a host of awards at the National Education Excellence Awards in Kempton Park on Friday. The awards are focused on the quality of matric results and other indicators, and celebrate excellence in learning outcomes that will ultimately give youth a better future. Completing the list of top Quintile 5 schools was Rhenish Girls’ High School in second place and Hoёr Meisieskool Bloemhof in third. In the category for the top performing Quintile 4 school, Hoёrskool Montagu achieved third place.

Steilhoogte Primêre Skool on the West Coast was recognised as the second most improved full service school in the country, a testament to the work they are doing to integrate learners with special needs into public ordinary schools. Metro North Education District received a host of awards this year, including one for Districts performing above 85% in the five consecutive years 2018 – 2022; and first place for Excellence in District Leadership and Management. The Western Cape Education Department also received a Special Ministerial Award for provinces with the highest number of Bachelor passes in the past five-year period (2018 – 2022), achieving second place.