Western Cape schools closed on day of national shutdown

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed that public schools will be closed on Monday, March 20, 2023 – as it is a school holiday. “We are aware of concerns that have been raised about the impact of the alleged national shutdown planned by the EFF on Monday.

“I can assure parents that public schools will be closed on Monday, 20 March 2023 – as it is a previously planned school holiday. “The school calendar is gazetted by the national minister a full year in advance, and the school calendar for 2023 indicates that all public schools in the country have a special school holiday on March 20, 2023,” Education MEC David Maynier said. This is because Tuesday, March 21 is a public holiday.

Meanwhile, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City had filed an an application for an interdict against attempts to incite or participate in looting and vandalism during the protest. “The City's interdict application in the Western Cape High Court aims to ensure the organisers and participants stay within the confines of the law and permit them to march to the Parliament buildings to hand over a memorandum. “Cape Town will be open for business as usual, and authorities are well prepared and equipped to deal with what is likely to be only limited isolated attempts at disruption by the EFF.