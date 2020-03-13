Western Cape schools stay open despite all United Herzlia schools closing

Cape Town – Schools across the province will stay open for now, the eduction department has said, after the United Herzlia Schools closing all of its eight Cape Town campuses due to a parent suspected to have contracted Covid-19. “The parent concerned has been tested for Covid-19 after he started showing signs of illness, and we are expecting the test results today. “Given that the children of this parent have been attending school this week, we’ve taken the decision to proactively and responsibly close our campuses for the remainder of the week,” said its executive director Andries van Renssen. “We believe that this is the responsible thing to do, especially given that our primary concern is, and always will be, the well-being of children in our care. “Our teachers will use this time to prepare for online learning, should the need arise”.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said all other schools in the province remained open.

“There is no indication that schools need to close at this stage, and schools must continue as normal.

“We do, however, urge all schools and families to practise the preventative measures publicised by the Western Cape Department of Health, especially regular hand-washing, sneezing into your elbow or a tissue, and not shaking hands.

“There is currently one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Western Cape. He is isolated. There is no need for panic.

“The Western Cape Government, working with the national government, is monitoring the situation closely, and will take the necessary preventative steps, should the need arise. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will keep schools informed of any developments that may affect them,” said Schäfer.

The Department of Basic Education has issued hygiene guidelines for schools, and said temporarily closing schools was a possible strategy to “stop or slow the further spread of Covid-19 in communities”.

It said the most important thing for schools to do now was to plan and prepare. “School plans should be designed to minimise disruption to teaching and learning, and protect learners and staff from social stigma and discrimination.

“Plans can build on everyday practices such as encouraging hand hygiene, monitoring absenteeism and communicating routinely,” said Basic Education director-general Hubert Mathanzima Mweli.

Schools have also been advised to monitor and plan for absenteeism, encourage pupils and staff to stay home when sick, and to allow staff to stay at home to care for sick family members.

“Establish procedures to follow when learners and staff become sick at school, or arrive at school sick, as they should be sent home as soon as possible,” Mweli said.