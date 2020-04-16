Western Cape superette owner killed for refusing to sell cigarettes, suspect held

Cape Town – Two shopkeepers' insistence that they would not sell cigarettes led to one of them allegedly being killed by someone known to them, while his colleague survived being stabbed in the neck. A suspect was arrested early the next morning in Belhar, 55km from where the incident took place. It is illegal to sell cigarettes during the lockdown. It occurred after the shopkeepers of the Kalbaskraal Superette near Malmesbury had closed their shop at 6pm on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Thursday. The shopkeepers were in their sleeping quarters at the back of the shop when they heard a knock on the door at 7.30pm. "Whilst in their sleeping quarters, they heard a knock on the door and asked who it was. The person identified himself and because they knew who it was, they opened the door for him.

"The visitor asked the shopkeepers if he can buy cigarettes. They said no and an argument ensued.

"The suspect then stabbed the two shopkeepers with a knife. Both were stabbed once in the neck.

"The two victims went outside by opening the front door of the shop to look for help. Members of the public phoned SAPS and the ambulance.

"Upon arrival of SAPS and the ambulance, one of the victims, a 27-year-old, had already died, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

"The suspect fled the scene. Members of the Malmesbury SAPS obtained information to the suspect’s whereabouts.

"The information was followed up and the suspect was arrested on Thursday at 4am at an address in Belhar. The suspect will be facing charges of murder and attempted murder."

Cape Times