File Image

Western Cape teachers have reported spending more time at work compared to their national counterparts, spending an additional 52 hours a year on development activities. The School Monitoring Survey, commissioned in 2017 by the Department of Basic Education, measures public ordinary schools’ progress and was released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga yesterday.

Meant to allow the department to track delivery progress, 1 000 schools offering Grade 6, as well as in a nationally representative sample of 1 000 schools offering Grade 12, were surveyed in 13 areas, including the percentage of schools where all allocated teaching posts were filled; the average number of hours per year that teachers spent on professional development activities; and the percentage of teachers absent from school on an average day.

The professional development area was split into five categories: self-initiated; school initiated; externally initiated by the district, province or national; externally initiated by unions or professional associations; and externally initiated by other institutions.

The survey found the overall average hours of professional development per teacher per year had increased from 36 hours in 2011 to 40 hours in 2017.

The Western Cape reported 52 hours on average.

“In 2017, significant increases in the average hours spent on professional development were evident among secondary school teachers, with the overall average improving from 28 hours to 44 hours. For Limpopo, the increase was 19 hours on average, for Gauteng 34 hours on average and the Western Cape reported an increase of 52 hours on average.

“The overall average hours of professional development per teacher per year reflected an improvement since 2011, up from 36 to 40 hours,” the report read.

In 2017, 80% of primary and 72% of secondary schools had filled all allocated teacher posts.

“The national average for primary and secondary schools combined appeared to have increased from 69% to 78% since the 2011 survey. However, caution should be taken in interpreting this statistic since temporarily filled allocated posts in 2011 may or may not have been reported as vacant due to the ambiguity in the questions used in 2011,” the report read.

There was an increase when it came to teacher absenteeism, with 10% of teachers absent on any given day in 2017, compared to 8% in 2011.

In the Western Cape, data suggested it ranked in the middle.

“Teacher absence in the Northern Cape (13%) and North West and the Eastern Cape (both at 12%) was higher than the national average of 9% for primary-school teachers, whereas teacher absence in Limpopo (6%) and Free State (7%) were lowest.

“Comparison with the findings of SMS 2011 shows an increase in the national aggregate absence (from 8% to 10%) on an average day. It should be noted that this national absence rate is roughly in line with international norms and that the small change compared to what was measured in 2011 should not be interpreted as evidence of a systematic or substantial increase in teacher absence,” the survey found.

CAPE TIMES