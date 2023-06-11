Western Cape temperatures to drop below 10°C this week

Cape Town – The SA Weather Service (Saws) has advised that temperatures were expected to drop below 10°C in some places in the Western Cape throughout the week. This, as another cold front hit the Western and Northern Cape on Sunday.

“A series of cold fronts are expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday throughout the week. “This will cause day time temperatures to drop significantly from Monday. “Maximum temperatures may be below 10°C in places over Namakwa district (Northern Cape), and interior of Western Cape throughout the week. General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather,” Saws advised.

The City of Cape Town meanwhile said the recent rains have exposed the extent of illegal dumping on the metro’s stormwater infrastructure, which was preventing critical drainage from functioning. “The flooding and ponding of our roads, public open spaces, and even homes during periods of wet weather is a headache that all residents wish to have resolved in as short a time as possible. “For that reason, it is important that residents are correctly informed as to how to log instances of flooding caused by blockages in our stormwater system, and not confuse this with flooding caused by bursts in our municipal, or drinking water supply pipes.”

To log complaints about road infrastructure, call the Transport Information Centre (TIC) on 0800 65 64 63. Complaints can also be logged by email to [email protected] To report emergencies please dial 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 from a landline.