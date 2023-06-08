Western Cape temperatures to drop some more – SA Weather

Cape Town – A series of cold fronts that made landfall over the Western Cape on Wednesday were expected to continue until Friday, said the South African Weather Service (SAWS). This as daytime temperatures were expected to significantly drop until Friday, and a warning for rain leading to localised flooding over Stellenbosch, the Drakenstein and Witzenberg was issued.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10°C in places over the northern parts of the Cape Winelands District and southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa. “A Yellow Level 2 Warning for wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas is expected from Wednesday night into Thursday,” SAWS said. On Thursday, flooded roads caused traffic congestion in lower Wynberg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Times (@capetimesrsa) On Wednesday, several areas in the Cape Town metropole including Crawford, Manenberg, Rondebosch, Wynberg, Mitchells Plain, Lotus River, and parts of Mfuleni were hit with unplanned outages. The City said inclement weather, load shedding and vandalism resulted in an increase in electricity service requests.