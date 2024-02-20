Western Cape to fight for more powers when government fails province: Winde

Premier Alan Winde has promised that his administration will fight to have more powers where they are failed by the national government. Delivering his State of the Province Address in Paarl, Winde said they were in the process of putting the Powers Bill through the provincial legislature in place where services were not delivered to the province’s citizens.

“This government is going to make sure in the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly, and even if we have to get to the Constitutional Court, that we will force change and make sure where services from national government are failing the citizens of this province, we will do what is necessary to make sure that you citizens get those services,” he said. Winde took a swipe at those who opposed the Powers Bill during the recent public hearings. “If you ask the agitators who come to the public hearings if they are happy with the police service and level of crime, they would say no,” he said.

Winde also said the national government was short-changing the province’s citizens. He claimed that the number of police officers has decreased from 19 000 five years ago to 17 500 currently. There was a discrepancy in deployment of police officers in townships such as Philippi and Nyanga compared to other areas in the province. “In Nyanga and Philippi, they have 800 citizens to one police officer. In other areas, they have 400 to one police officer.”

Winde described the Western Cape as a province that was working and striving for better every single day. “Here in the Western Cape we must create space for diverse views and shared experiences. We must create space that enables citizens to have their say. We must allow the rule of law to always be adhered to.” Winde said load shedding was a major problem and was not a quick fix.

“Load shedding is estimated to cost this province R48.6 billion to R61.2bn over the last years,” he said. He listed interventions that were being undertaken by the provincial government and its municipalities along with the private sector to mitigate against load shedding. “These investments make sure our citizens continue to get services they deserve.”