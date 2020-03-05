Western Cape to spearhead overhaul of parole system, says Lamola

Cape Town – Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has identified the Western Cape as the pilot region for an overhaul of the parole system and rehabilitation following a number of parolees being arrested for recent child murders. During a media briefing yesterday, Lamola said the department would from today start working with Social Development, Home Affairs, SAPS and other role-players in an effort to gather all relevant information relating to offenders, victims and the community in order to make informed decisions. Lamola’s briefing followed an urgent meeting on Tuesday with high-ranking officials in the province to address flaws in the parole system, as communities on the Cape Flats and further afield were outraged after a parolee allegedly abducted, raped and murdered 7-year-old Reagan Gertse days after the murder of Tazne van Wyk, aged 8, also allegedly at the hands of another parolee. In January, 12-year-old Michaela Williams was found dumped and covered with bushes in 9th Avenue in Schaapkraal. The man charged with her murder was also known to be convicted of rape and released from prison just a year ago. In 2019, 4 649 women were reported to have been raped in the province, of whom 205 victims were between the ages of 0-9, according to the provincial government.

Lamola acknowledged that these incidents were becoming frequent in the province and had forced officials to question the parole system and the rehabilitation programmes administered.

“The essence of the Freedom Charter is under intense scrutiny by the people of this country,” he said.

Lamola said a team of psychiatrists and criminologists would be trained to evaluate violent offenders and those guilty of femicide in order to come up with an appropriate sentencing plan in each case.

The department would provide access to the national register of sexual offences and abuse of children and the elderly in order to facilitate the speedy amendment of laws that might hinder access to the necessary data.

National Council of Correctional Services chairperson Judge Siraj Desai said the public needed to understand the workings of the parole system so that they could exercise their rights.

Desai said the parole system could only work with the effective participation of all facets of society.

Correctional Services Provincial Commissioner Delekile Klaas encouraged the public to take part in victim-offender dialogue.

In another step in the fight against gender-based violence, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille announced the handing over of six properties that will be converted to shelters for safe havens for women and children in rural areas.

Speaking at a joint sitting with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, De Lille said the six safe havens would be located in the areas that needed them the most - the Garden Route, West Coast and Central Karoo.

This meant that the Western Cape would now have 32 shelters that would provide psychosocial support, health care and legal services.

They would be open and accessible 24 hours, seven days a week, De Lille said.

“One of the reasons women and children remain in an endless cycle of abuse is that they often have nowhere to go or they are not financially secure enough to leave an abusive relationship.

“We are currently looking at unoccupied state-owned properties that we can renovate and make them safe spaces that can be used by our communities,” De Lille said.

Zulu said her department was committed to working with speed to ensure that these centres became operational before the end of the coming financial year.

“We are grateful to public works for not distancing themselves but assisting by providing accommodation that we can convert and make safe spaces.

“We are investing in expanding victim empowerment services,” she said.

Zulu said they were also looking at admission criteria to see how these facilities could also accommodate the LGBTQ+ community.

