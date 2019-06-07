Khombinkosi Jula

Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula lauded security guards for apprehending a suspected murderer following a shooting in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain yesterday. The 20-year-old suspect was detained by SAPS in connection with two murders and two attempted murders after he was apprehended by security officers in Taaibos Road.

“It is alleged the suspect opened fire at four people sitting in a garage.

“Two males aged 43 and 20 were fatally wounded and a 19-year-old female and an unknown person were shot and wounded.

“The suspect fled on foot and was cornered by security officers who were in the area. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said police spokesperson André Traut.

He said Jula commended the members for their dedicated efforts.

“He (Jula) also expressed his appreciation towards the security officers who managed to apprehend the murder and attempted murder suspect in Lentegeur,” said Traut.

In another incident, a swift response by members of the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit stopped two suspected robbers in their tracks yesterday after a cellphone store was robbed in a mall in Mitchells Plain.

“Around 1.50pm three suspects entered the business, held staff at gunpoint and fled with cellphones valued at a substantial amount.

“On exiting the parking area with their getaway vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, they collided with another vehicle and were forced to abandon their loot and flee on foot.

“They were pursued by the police who managed to apprehend two of the three, aged 24 and 27,” said Traut.

The cellphones were recovered and it was established that the Mercedes Benz was hijacked in Gugulethu recently. In Bishop Lavis, a 48-year-old suspect was arrested in Blombos Street with an unlicensed firearm, while in Loganberry Street, police arrested a 24 year old in possession of an unlicensed firearm during two separate police interventions yesterday.

The 24-year-old suspect will face an additional charge of attempted murder for shooting at the police, said Traut.

Members of Bishop Lavis police were patrolling the area when they “reacted on their instincts”, he said, and pursued the “suspicious persons who were both armed”.

