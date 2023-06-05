Western Cape tourism recovers to pre-pandemic levels

Cape Town - The number of overseas tourists to Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) in April 2023 reached full recovery when compared to pre-pandemic levels in April 2019. In April 2023, CTIA recorded a total of 67 747 tourist arrivals via air, 87% of which originated from overseas markets and 13% from the African continent, according to a monthly tourism report compiled by Wesgro.

“I am very pleased that we have reached pre-pandemic levels of tourists to the Western Cape. “Our focus now is to move beyond recovery and to focus all efforts on growing the tourism and hospitality sector, because more tourists mean more jobs in the Western Cape,” Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said. “I am very excited to be welcoming the first direct flight from eSwatini to Cape Town this morning. This new direct route is one of two routes recently secured, the other being from Lusaka, Zambia, to Cape Town.”

According to the report, international two-way passengers through CTIA reached 218 325 in April 2023, 39% growth year-on-year and more than full recovery against April 2019 (106% recovery). A total of 574 528 domestic two-way passengers passed through CTIA during April 2023; registering a 7% increase over April 2022 and 80% recovery vs April 2019. The UK led as the top source market to Cape Town via air between January and April 2023, closely followed by Germany, the US, Netherlands and France in the top five positions.

The European market remains the largest contributor to tourist arrivals into Cape Town, with seven out of the top 10 source markets originating from the continent. The cumulative total of tourist arrivals between January and April 2023 reflected full recovery from six out of the top 10 source markets to Cape Town via air, against the same period in 2019 (January to April cumulatively). These markets included the UK (104%), Germany (106%), the US (155%), Netherlands (116%), Canada (105%) and Zimbabwe (170%).

In addition, Belgium (98%) and Italy (92%) are rapidly nearing full recovery when compared to pre-pandemic levels. Footfall to 24 participating attractions across the six regions of the Western Cape recorded a total of 573 262 visitors in April 2023, a 50% growth in the number of visitors when compared with April 2022, and 91% of what it was in April 2019. The highest year-on-year growth rates in April 2023 were recorded for Stony Point, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Table Mountain National Park, Cape of Good Hope, and Cango Caves.